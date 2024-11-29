Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting lauded star Indian batter Virat Kohli for a century against Australia at Perth, pointing out how trusting his game during the second innings paid off well for him. After a terrible home Test season against Bangladesh and New Zealand, with horrific outings against the Kiwis in a losing cause, Virat rose above all critics, questioning and doubts with yet another magnificent ton at Perth's Optus Stadium. With this century, he shattered many records as a visiting batter and continued his love affair with playing in Australia.

Speaking about Virat's ton on the latest episode of ICC Review, Ponting said, as quoted by ICC, "Virat went back to trusting his game and he looked like a different player in the second innings than he did in the first innings."

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase for his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*.

Also, with 54 List A centuries, nine T20 centuries, and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 centuries in professional cricket.

Virat has also become the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. In 26 BGT matches, he has scored 2,147 centuries at an average of 48.79, with nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 186.

This was Virat's seventh Test century in Australia, the most by an Indian batter, as he has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored six Test tons in Australia. He has also equalled England's Wally Hammond for the second-most centuries in Tests in Australia. The most Test centuries in Australia are by England's Jack Hobbs, with nine tons. In Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

This is Virat's 12th international century in Australia, the most by any visiting batter. He has scored 3,531 runs in 43 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.95 in Australia, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 169.

In 35 Tests since the start of 2020, Virat has scored 1,943 runs at an average of 32.93 with three centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 186 in this phase.

Ponting also had a word of advice for struggling senior Australian batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as he urged them to be more intent-driven.

"He got away from trying to combat the opposition and focused on his strengths. That is what Marnus and (Steve) Smith need to do - find their own way and show great intent," he said.

With a pink ball in action, the Adelaide Test offers a big chance for Australia to stage a comeback, and Ponting believes that a shift in mindset could be the key to unlocking their potential.

"Think about scoring runs first and not think about getting out first. That is always a challenge for a batter, especially when you are not in great form. There is only one way to change it and that is to be positive and show great intent," Ponting suggested.

Labuschagne's horror run in Tests continued at Perth's Optus Stadium against India. In the first innings, Labuschagne had a block-a-thon as he could score just two runs in 52 balls. In the next innings, he made just three runs. Australia lost the Test by 295 runs, and Labuschagne's form came under scrutiny, having not made a century since July last year against England.

In 13 ICC World Test Championship (2023-25) matches, the batter has managed just 658 runs at an average of 27.41, with barely a century and five fifties to show in 26 innings. His best score is 111.

This year in six Tests, Labuschagne has scored just 245 runs in six Tests at a subpar average of 24.50, with two half-centuries. Since his last Test century, he has scored just 352 runs in nine matches, averaging a poor 22.00, with four fifties to his name. His best score is 90.

Smith, after a consistent run in the mid to late 2010s, has been facing a downfall as well. In 13 Tests of the ongoing WTC cycle, he has managed 755 runs at an average of 32.82, with just a century and four fifties in 32 innings to show. His best score is 110.

Since his last Test century last year in Ashes against England, Smith has scored 589 runs in 11 matches, averaging a disappointing 31.00, with just four half-centuries in 22 innings and a best score of 91*.

This year, in six Tests and 12 innings, Smith has made 230 runs, averaging a poor 25.55, with just one fifty to his name.

The second Test at Adelaide starts from December 6 onwards.

