Witnessing Virat Kohli's batting or Jasprit Bumrah's bowling is a pure delight for the cricket fans. While Kohli is among the greatest batters the world has ever witnessed, such is the case with Bumrah in fast bowling. Kohli is a batter that barely any bowler wants to bowl to. On the other hand, Bumrah also maintains a similar stature. Even in their wildest of dreams, the batters would not want to face the Indian pacer, who is just a master of his art.

A battle between the two greats of the game -- Kohli and Bumrah -- is rarely seen. Indian Premier League is one such destination. To excite the cricket fans with the Kohli vs Bumrah battle, the official broadcaster in India for the side's ongoing tour of Australia has shared a practice session in which Bumrah could be seen bowling to Kohli. The video, as expected, is going viral on social media.

India is a team of superstars, and Australia is not focused on countering just 'extraordinary' players like Bumrah and Kohli, but the entire group as everyone is incredibly talented, spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday.

In the buildup to the Border Gavasakar Trophy and post India's emphatic 295-run with the series-opener in Perth, the chatter has revolved around specific Indian players including Kohli and Bumrah.

"I look at the Indian squad and see a group of superstars. Cricket, however, is a team game, winning requires the entire side to perform well. India boasts extraordinary players like Bumrah and others, but it's not just about the superstars," Lyon said ahead of the pink ball Test in Adelaide.

"The rest of the Indian squad is also incredibly talented. They're an incredible cricket team. We're not focusing solely on any one player, that's for sure.

"We have nothing but respect for every Indian cricketer who takes the field on Friday. That doesn't mean we're not going to compete. We respect them, but we're determined to play our brand of cricket and compete hard against a quality side. India is one of the best teams in the world," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)