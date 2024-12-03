The Indian cricket team fans were left worried after star batter Virat Kohli was spotted with a bandaged knee in practice ahead of the second Test encounter against Australia starting December 6 in Adelaide. According to India Today, Virat received medical attention for a possible knee niggle during the practice session and it has left a lot of supporters concerned. The star batter started the series on a high note with a brilliant century as India went on to register a historic win over Australia in the first Test match in Perth.

Ahead of the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting highlighted Virat Kohli's game-changing knock in the second innings in Perth as an example of batting with intent. Kohli ended a prolonged century drought with an unbeaten 100, his first Test century since July 2023 and his third in five years.

"In the first innings, he was too focused on countering the opposition bowlers and deviated from his natural style. In the second innings, he rediscovered his rhythm and scored a hundred," Ponting said on the latest ICC Review episode.

With four Tests remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a potential spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, Ponting had a clear message for the Australian batters. "Now it's over to Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, and others to find their own way again and score some runs," he added.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli's innings playing a crucial role in the team's success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead by example was once again evident in this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a vital lead in the series but also boosted the team's morale.

(With ANI inputs)