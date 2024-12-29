Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's gesture for Mohammed Siraj has gone viral on Day 4 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. Kohli was extremely active on the field as he helped the bowlers with their strategies and he even walked towards the Indian section of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and asked them to cheer for Siraj. The fans were chanting Virat's name but the star batter pointed towards Siraj and they instantly started chanting "DSP, DSP". 'DSP' is a nickname that Siraj received after he was awarded the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah left the hosts in a daze with a dream spell but the courageous Australian lower order steered the side to a commanding 333-run lead on Sunday, setting up the Boxing Day Test for an intriguing last-day finish.

Australia finished the fourth day at 228 for nine, leaving India skipper Rohit Sharma a bit irritated as the home team was in a spot at 156 for 8 at one stage.

Australia's number 8, 10 and 11 batters saw off nearly 35 overs and it could prove decisive if India doesn't bat exceedingly well on a track which has remained true in all four days.

Bumrah (4/53 in 17 overs) was an artist at work in the first two sessions and found his ally in Mohammed Siraj (3/66 in 22 overs) as momentum suddenly swung in India's favour.

Bumrah was unplayable for the better part of the second innings and completed 200 Test wickets on the day at an incredible average of 19.56.

But as luck would have it, he couldn't complete his five-for as he overstepped when he had Nathan Lyon caught in the slips by KL Rahul. Insult to the injury was the last-ball boundary hit by Lyon.

With immaculate length, awkward bounce and late movement, Bumrah had the Australian line-up in complete tangle but India let slip the advantageous position in the final session.

Pat Cummins (41 off 90 balls), Lyon (41 batting, 54 balls) and Scott Boland (10 batting, 65 balls) beefed up the second innings total, leaving a jittery Indian top-order with a mountain to climb on the final day.

(With PTI inputs)