India were dealt a telling blow as skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday left the stadium for precautionary scans as he felt some discomfort after bowling one over in the post-lunch session of the second day of the fifth Test. Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in his absence. Bumrah, who has already taken 32 wickets in the series, had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

After bowling one over in his post-lunch spell, Bumrah was seen feeling some discomfort which appeared side strain. He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team's security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

Earlier, on Day 2 Bumrah, who is known for his calm and composed nature, completely lost his cool after the Australian teenager passed some comments on him from the non-striker's end. The wicket of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day led to a beautiful show of unity from the Indian team as the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also joined Bumrah.

Now, even Rohit gave his blunt take on the incident and backed his players by stating that the Australian star poked Bumrah first. "Humare ladke jab tak shaant hain tab tak shaant hain. Agar aap ungli kar rahe ho, tab thodi na koi shaant baithega. Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ki cheezein, yeh bol bachchan karna shobha nhi deta hai. (Our boys are silent only till a particular time. If you are going to poke them, then they will retaliate. We all are here to play cricket. Please don't do such non sense. These antics doesn't look nice.)" he said.