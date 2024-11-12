The fact that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India holds enormous significance in Australia can be gauged from the fact that Australian newspapers are being published with writing in Hindi and Punjabi. On Tuesday morning, several Australian newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, Courier Mail and Adelaide Advertiser were covered in Hindi and Punjabi writing. The limelight was stolen by Virat Kohli, but another Indian batter was dubbed 'The New King' in a Punjabi page on the Daily Telegraph.

That India star is 22-year-old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has taken Test cricket by storm in 2024. Jaiswal has amassed 1,119 runs in 11 Tests in 2024, and is one of only two batters to cross the 1,000-run mark in Tests in the calendar year.

The back page of the newspapers saw Jaiswal dubbed as the 'Navam Raja' or 'The New King'.

Along with Jaiswal, Virat Kohli's face dominated the Australian papers, as the country builds up the forthcoming series.

Been fun working on the English-Hindi-Punjabi cricket wrap that appeared in the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, Courier Mail and Adelaide Advertiser today.

Download your Kohli mosaic poster here: https://t.co/xlZVfbEhQr pic.twitter.com/h4WO81PTs0 — James Silver (@JamesSilver3) November 12, 2024

The five-match Test series between Australia and India Down Under has been highly anticipated for a long time, and will play a huge role in determining the outcome of the two nations in their bid to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

Jaiswal will tour Australia for the first time in his career, and will hope to add on to India's previous success there. India have won both of the last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy series held in Australia, and have won the last four series between the two overall, all by a margin of 2-1.

However, India enter the series off their lowest ebb in 12 years, having been embarrassingly defeated 3-0 at home by New Zealand.

Jaiswal slammed 712 runs in five games against England at the start of the year in a home Test series.