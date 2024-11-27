Praise keeps pouring in for Jasprit Bumrah from all corners of the cricket fraternity following his incredible eight-wicket haul which guided India to victory in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The latest to hail Bumrah are former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, with the former labelling him a "nightmare", and even said that he is thankful that he did not face Bumrah with the new ball during his playing days. Bumrah captained India to a 1-0 series lead after the first Test.

"You don't usually think of your career after you retire, but there's the odd bowler that you think 'Thank goodness I did not face him with the new ball'. I mean how would you face him (Bumrah)?" said Atherton, speaking on Sky Sports Cricket.

"He's like a nightmare, isn't he," Atherton added.

"He has the slower ball, he has the yorker, he has the bouncer," Nasser Hussain said right after.

"He's the best all-format bowler in the world, bar none," Hussain added.

"Well, you could make a strong argument that he's the best all-format cricketer!" Atherton said further.

After India were bowled out for a paltry total of 150 in the first innings of the first Test at Perth, it was Bumrah who led the comeback.

Bumrah took three wickets in the first seven overs of the Australian innings, sending back openers Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja and then stalwart Steve Smith for a golden-ball duck.

Bumrah's sensational opening spell helped India bowl out Australia for only 104, and take a first innings lead.

In the second innings, Bumrah once again picked up three wickets again, as India ended up winning by a whopping 295 runs.

India will next play Australia in the second Test from December 6, in Adelaide. That match will be a pink-ball Test, meaning it will be a day-night contest and will use the pink ball, that provides further impetus to fast bowlers.

