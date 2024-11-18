India captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains a subject of intense debate. While Rohit is likely to miss the Perth Test due to the birth of his newborn son, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the captaincy role in his absence against Australia. While Sunil Gavaskar feels Bumrah should be put in charge of the entire series, Harbhajan Singh expects chaos if India go on to win the opening match under Bumrah's captaincy.

During an interaction with Jatin Sapru on YouTube, Harbhajan said that fans would demand Bumrah to continue as the team's skipper if India beat Australia in the first couple of matches. If India lose those matches, everyone would want Rohit to return as skipper.

"If you win the first two Tests, then all Indians would want Bumrah to remain as captain. On the contrary, if India lose both of those games, they would want Rohit to return. We change sides very quickly. I'm not talking about Sunny sir here; I'm talking about the general public. I feel it's a great suggestion to have one captain for the entire series. That would be better. If India lose, nobody will question it. However, if India win and Rohit returns for the subsequent matches and then the team lose, that will spark a whole different scenario. But if India lose under both Rohit and Bumrah, they might want Virat Kohli as captain," he said.

Harbhajan was also asked about Gavaskar's suggestion of keeping Bumrah as the team's skipper for he entire series. The former India off-spinner also doesn't mind the original Little Master's take on the matter.

"It might not be a bad idea. There shouldn't be any problem as well because Bumrah has the ability to lead a team."