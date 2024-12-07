Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar was left stunned by Nitish Reddy's reverse scoop during Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. In the 42nd over of the Indian innings, Scott Boland bowled a length delivery just outside the off-stump and Nitish decided to try out an unorthodox approach against the ball. He assumed the stance quite quickly and scooped the ball over the slip fielders for a six. It was one of the longest parts of the ground and the shot even left Jasprit Bumrah amused on the non-striker end. During an analysis on Star Sports, Gavaskar was all praise for the youngster and said that his approach shows the "fearlessness of youth" even in Test cricket.

"Well, I think it was a very good innings. He showed good appreciation of the need of the situation and attacked at the right time when the fielders were inside the circle."

"Even when the fielders were out at the fence that over from Scott Boland, the way he was looking to play the pull shot, the reverse sweep was outstanding. He was looking to play off the right balls, and it shows that he has got the right temperament," Gavaskar said.

The former India skipper was also impressed with Nitish's fearlessness while playing the shots and he went to say that the young all-rounder seems like a good prospect for Indian cricket.

"He is a young kid, just 22, but he is showing the fearlessness of youth. There is just that super confidence off him. Every time you see him on the field, you feel that here is a player who is a good prospect for Indian cricket."

"Look at that reverse scoop, that's an amazing shot for a six. It was the longest boundary," he said.