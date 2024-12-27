Australian star Steve Smith continued to find his way back into consistent runs as he slammed a record-breaking century against India during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), continuing his love affair with the venue and the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 runners-up. Having entered the series under scrutiny for poor form and being century-less for over an year, Smith got some respite with a century at the third Test in Brisbane, which saw him grind and play some scratchy cricket on his way to the century.

However, 'cometh the hour, cometh the man'. During a crucial MCG Test, Smith continued his consistent Boxing Day Test record, slamming a dominant 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes and finishing the first session of day two on a high.

Now, Smith has 11 centuries in 43 innings against India, outdoing England's Joe Root, who has 10 tons against India in 55 innings. In 23 Tests against India, he has made 2,305 runs at an average of 2,305 runs at an average of 64.02, with 11 centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

Now, Smith has risen to joint-sixth highest among century makers in Tests alongside Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka).

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and Steve Smith (68*) justified the decision with their fine knocks, pushing Australia to 311/6 at the day one end despite India taking some quick wickets.

On day two, Smith scored a century and had a 112-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (49 in 63 balls, with seven fours) which helped Australia end the first session at 454/7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)