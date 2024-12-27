Steve Smith's fifth Boxing Day Test century lifted Australia to 474 in the first innings of their 4th Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Smith (140) crunched his second century in as many Tests as Australia built a daunting total, with the hosts having resumed on 311-6 after a dominant opening day where all their top four blasted 50 or more to lay a solid platform. However, Smith got out in a rather bizarre manner, falling 10 runs short of a landmark 150.

Smith, who slammed his 34th Test century, dragged on in extraordinary fashion after charging down his popping crease to pull Akash Deep's delivery. The ball trickled onto leg stump to dislodge a bail.. Smith had a hapless look on his face as the ball ricochet onto the stumps.

Smith shared a 144-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (49) in the morning session to take the hosts beyond the 400-run mark.

It was a patient knock from the 35-year-old, moving him alongside four other players on the all-list of century-makers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara.

Only six players have scored more, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 51.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after India won by 295 runs in Perth before being crushed by 10 wickets in Adelaide. The rain-affected third Test in Brisbane was drawn.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) shared seven wickets between them while Akash Deep (2/94) also bagged a couple.

Opting to bat, Australia made the most of a good batting surface as Sam Konstas (60), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Usman Khawaja (57) scored fifties on day one.

(With AFP Inputs)