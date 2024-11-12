Rohit Sharma might be the captain of India's Test team but it's Virat Kohli fever that has gripped Australian media. On Tuesday morning, the Indian cricket team's batting hero emerged on the front pages of several Australian newspapers, leaving the cricket universe in awe. While Virat's pictures dominated most newspapers, another rising star who has started to gain fans Down Under is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could also be spotted in a few papers.

The front pages of a few papers also carried some bold Hindi headlines in Hindi, "Yugon ki ladai" (translated as "Fight for the ages"). Jaiswal, on the other hand, is being hailed as "Navam Raja" or "The New King."

A lot of @imVkohli in the Australian papers this morning as is the norm whenever India are in town but never expected to see Hindi and Punjabi appearing in the Adelaide Advertiser. Tells you about the magnitude of the #AusvInd series for Australia & cricket in this country pic.twitter.com/I5B2ogPvEJ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 12, 2024

Kohli and his love affair with Australia and its people aren't hidden from anyone. Even former Australian cricketers struggle to hold themselves from talking about Virat. Recently, when former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioned Kohli's place in the team, he received a befitting reply from Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team's head coach.

Ponting had recently commented on Kohli's form, suggesting that any other player with only two centuries in five years would not have survived in the team.

Addressing the media before departing for Australia for the five-match Test series, Gambhir responded to questions regarding the form of Kohli and Rohit. Terming Ponting's opinions on Indian cricket 'irrelevant', the former batter affirmed that both the big guns have a lot of passion and hunger for the team.

"Not at all...Ricky Ponting should think about Australian cricket, what concerns he has for Indian cricket? Virat and Rohit are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket and they will continue to achieve a lot," Gambhir said in the press conference on Monday.

"They still work really hard. They're still passionate. They still want to achieve a lot more and that is something which is very important. The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and for the entire group of people as well in that dressing room. I feel there's a lot of hunger, especially after what has happened in the last series," he further added.

With ANI Inputs