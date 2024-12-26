Making his debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Test against India, teenager Sam Konstas made headlines with his explosive 60-run knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Over the course of his stay in the middle Konstas hit some explosive shots, especially to counter the Jasprit Bumrah threat. However, the 19-year-old opening batter was also involved in a heated altercation in the middle with 'his favourite player in the whole world' Virat Kohli. Speaking after his dismissal, Konstas opened up on what transpired with Kohli in the middle, saying emotions got the better of both of them.

Konsta was all smiles in the sidelines after scoring his maiden half-century in Test cricket on debut. The youngster had no complaints over the incident involving Kohli.

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise as I was doing my gloves. But, it happens in cricket," Konstas told the broadcaster 7Cricket.

Konstas was also asked about his plans against Bumrah, especially in reference to the ramp shots the he managed to hit against the marquee Indian pacer.

"It wasn't a plan yesterday I was I was going to play good cricket shots but Bumrah is obviously world class ball and yeah just trying to pull pressure on him trying to change his tactics was the key thing," he said in response.

Both Kohli and Konstas exchanged a few words after the on-field clash. Australia opener Usman Khawaja had to intervene and try to diffuse the tension by putting an arm around the India icon. Umpire Michael Gough also joined in and tried to maintain peace.

It has been widely claimed that the match referee Andy Pycroft is certain to look at the incident and take appropriate action.

ICC's Code of Conduct says that "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire".

One of Kohli and Konstas would receive three or four demerit points if match referee Pycroft adjudged the incident as a Level Two offence, leading to possible suspension. If the match referee feels that it was a Level 1 offence, only a monetary would be issued.