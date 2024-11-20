India will be locking horns against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test of this five-match series will kick-start from Friday in Perth. Fans are going crazy to witness the cut-throat rivalry between the two teams. A special focus in on star India batter Virat Kohli, who enjoys a large fan base on both sides. On his arrival in Down Under earlier this month, the Australian media went all out as Kohli dominated the headlines of the newspapers.

Kohli's popularity in the entire world is not a new phenomenon but Australia has set a new standard for it. The stylish, signature MRF bat of Kohli is being sold in Australia at a whopping price of 2985 AUD (Rs 1.65 lakhs).

In a video, Australian podcaster and youtuber Norman Kochanek shared this shocking piece of news. The bat is available for sale at a Greg Chappell Cricket Centre and also has an autograph of Kohli.

To make this more shocking, the rate of this bat is even more expensive than British rock band Coldplay's upcoming India concert's ticket. The event will be held in Ahmedabad and the most expensive ticket for the concert is Rs 35,000.

Recently, Kohli's social media post just ahead of the Test series against Australia left a lot of fans worried.

Kohli took to social media to announce the ten-year anniversary of his apparel brand, Wrogn. However, the wording of the social media post left a lot of fans quite puzzled.

"Looking back, we've always been a bit different. We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked. We've changed over the years, but always done things our way. Some called us crazy; others didn't get it," a message from Virat Kohli read on X (formerly Twitter).