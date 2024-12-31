Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to announce his retirement after the end of the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia, according to a report by Times Of India. The report claimed that the BCCI top brass and selectors have already spoken about the decision and it is highly unlikely that Rohit will be changing his mind. While the exact time of the announcement is not determined, the report said that it will happen after the final Test match in Sydney.

However, if India qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Rohit may try to convince the selectors to allow him to stay.

India skipper Rohit Sharma looked shattered as he confessed to being "disturbed" after the heavy loss to Australia in the fourth Test here, saying there are "things" that he needs to address at a personal level apart from the team's collective problems amid intense focus on his form.

With 31 runs in six innings across three Tests, the Indian skipper's tally is just one more than Jasprit Bumrah's series wicket-haul of 30. The clamour for Test retirement have reached a crescendo and Sydney could be his final port of call in whites but he doesn't want to go out without a fight.

Where does he stand as a batter and as a captain? What is his frame of mind? The questions are many but the answers are not so simple.

"I stand where I am standing today. There is nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results have not gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing," he tried to conceal his disappointment after the 184-run defeat but then revealed what has become obvious. He is not in a happy place.

"You know, a lot of the things that I am trying to do is not falling in the place that I would want to. But mentally, look, you know, it is disturbing without a doubt. If you have come here and try and do successfully what you're supposed to and if those things don't fall in place, that is a big disappointment. But as of now, that is where it is," Rohit explained.

(With PTI inputs)