Rohit Sharma is all set to join the Indian cricket team squad in Perth on November 24, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The India skipper is expected to fly out to Australia in the coming days and he will join the squad on Day 3 of the first Test match at the Opus Stadium in Perth. Rohit missed the first Test match due to the birth of his second child but he is expected to play the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6. In Rohit's absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has stated that the Indian team will go with full confidence against Australia in Perth and are not carrying any baggage of last month's home series loss against New Zealand.

As India prepares to face Australia, their recent struggles in the New Zealand series add to the complexities. The team suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis, capped by a 25-run loss at the Wankhede Stadium. It marked India's first clean sweep defeat in a home Test series since 2000 and their first in a series of three or more matches.

India enters the five-match series with a clear objective: to win four matches and secure their third consecutive WTC Final appearance. "When you win, you start from zero, but when you lose, you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from the New Zealand series, but those were different conditions, and our results here have been different," said Bumrah in a pre-match press conference.

Bumrah, who will be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, further said, "We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match.

The Indian pace spearhead also expressed confidence in team's preparations, pointing to their historically competitive performances in Australia. The Perth pitch, known for its bounce and pace, is expected to favour the bowlers, adding an intriguing layer to the opening contest of the series.

(With IANS inputs)