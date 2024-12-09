Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind the team management banning supporters from attending the net sessions during the ongoing Test series against Australia. Rohit made it clear after the second Test match in Adelaide that the practice sessions are private and they are not in favour of any kind of public intervention. Ahead of the pink-ball Test, the Indian practice session was open to the public but it turned quite chaotic with some players facing insensitive comments from the crowd.

"You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets. And when you're training, when you're practising, there are a lot of conversation that happens, and those conversations are very private. We don't want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there's a lot of planning," Rohit said in the press conference.

Rohit even joked that if the fans are interested in watching them, they can come during the Tests.

"There's a lot of talking that happens. And the crowds are very close to that practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket. They can come and watch us there," he said.

Following a comprehensive ten-wicket win over India in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval to level the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1, Australia have moved back to the top of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship standings.

The Pat Cummins-led side have their points percentage at 60.71 to go past both South Africa and India in the championship table, with the win at Adelaide their ninth victory of the ongoing cycle.

On the other hand, the heavy defeat has meant Rohit Sharma-led India have dropped down to third place, and see its points percentage fall to 57.29, after being 61.11 post their 295-run win in Perth.

India now needs to win its remaining three Tests against Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to have a chance at entering their third straight WTC final, to be held at Lord's next year.

(With IANS inputs)