India's tour of Australia ending without a controversy is rare. More often than not, Team India's tour Down Under triggers new rows, one way or the other. On Saturday, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's chatter with journalists in Melbourne led to a huge controversy, with the player being accused of not responding to Australian media's questions in English. Some extravagant allegations were made against Jadeja while the team's media manager reportedly misbehaved with. Multiple Aussie media outlets carried reports, alleging non-cooperation from Jadeja during the presser.

There remain two versions of the story. One, as reported by the Australian media, and the other that reportedly actually transpired on the ground. We take a look at both of them.

Australian Media's Claim: According to Channel 7, Ravindra Jadeja "refused to answer questions in English", leaving the members of Australian media confused and bemused.

What Really Happened: Ravindra Jadeja never refused to answer a question in English. His answers came in Hindi as the members of Indian media asked him answers in Hindi. At no point did he turn down any request to answer any question in English.

Australian Media's Claim: The press conference organised only for travelling Indian media even though Australian media was invited.

What Really Happened: The press conference was largely organised only for the travelling Indian media. Even the Cricket Australia representative was informed of the same. The message for a chatter with Jadeja was sent on Indian media's WhatsApp group only.

When India's media manager was asked by the members of Australian media why Jadeja wasn't staying for their questions, he responded that the team bus had to depart. Hence, the player can't stay any longer.

It wasn't an official and mandatory press conference, and only a limited period of time was set by the Indian team's media management. Hence, wasn't compulsory for Jadeja to ensure that every journalist present at the venue had his or her questions answered.

A few days ago, India's iconic batter Virat Kohli also engaged in a heated altercation with some journalists at the Melbourne airport. Kohli had to intervene and prevent his family, especially his children from being filmed at the airport. Kohli confronted a journalist at the airport and asked for his privacy with his family to be respected.

The incident had also triggered a huge controversy.