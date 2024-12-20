One of India's finest cricketers of this generation, Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the sporting world with his abrupt retirement announcement after the end of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Ashwin, who bows out as India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, didn't even get to feature in a farewell game, as he decided it was time for him to say goodbye to the international stage. While many theories have emerged behind Ashwin's exit, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Subramaniam Badrinath has claimed that the spinner was unhappy for quite some time.

Badrinath expressed his surprise at Ashwin's retirement, particularly regarding its timing and manner. He feels that Ashwin did not receive the treatment he deserved from the team management.

"I am shocked. I think, to be honest, he wasn't treated fairly. Rohit Sharma said he wanted to leave after the Perth Test match. He wanted to leave when Washington Sundar was played ahead of him. That tells you he was not happy," Badrinath said in a chat on Star Sports Tamil.

"Honestly, I am saying something, it's a big thing for a cricketer from Tamil Nadu. There are many reasons for that. Players from a few other states get better chances. Despite all these odds, Ashwin went on to take more than 500 wickets and became a legend," he added.

Badrinath even claimed that efforts were made to 'sideline' Ashwin but he continued to bounce back. But with Washington Sundar being preferred over him in the team, Ashwin decided that his time with the team was up.

"Imagine what he must have gone through. I know he has faced quite a few things. On many occasions, efforts were made to sideline him. But every time, he has bounced back like a phoenix bird," he added.

Ashwin didn't even stay back with the team after the conclusion of the Brisbane Test and decided to return home. Upon his arrival in Chennai, the legendary spinner said that he had 'no regrets' over his retirement decision.