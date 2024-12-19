The plot behind Ravichandran Ashwin's international retirement thickens as the India all-rounder returned home from Australia on Thursday. Ashwin, who quickly flew out of Australia after leaving the cricket world shocked with his retirement decision, received a warm welcome at the Chennai airport. Even Ashwin's father and mother, who met him upon return to Chennai with tears in their eyes, admitted that the news was as much a shock to them as it was to millions of his fans across the globe.

In fact, Ashwin's father went on to say that 'humiliation' could be one of the reasons behind the Test great's decision to call it quits from international cricket so suddenly.

"I too came to know last minute, actually," Ashwin's father told News 18. "What was going on in his mind I don't know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued."

"(Retiring) is his (Ashwin's) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation," he added.

Ashwin has been at the top of his game, especially in Test cricket, for about a decade. He ends his career as the second-highest wicket-taker for the country, not just in Tests but in international cricket. Ashwin's father feels he would've continued playing but had to call it quits because he was being 'humiliated'.

"Definitely, no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change - retirement - gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own," Ravichandran said.

Ashwin only featured in the pink-ball Test for India against Australia, replacing Washington Sundar, who was preferred for the opening match in Perth. In the third Test at Brisbane, Ashwin found himself on the bench again, with Ravindra Jadeja taking his spot in the team.

The hint from the team management was clear, Ashwin wasn't India's No. 1 spinner in Tests anymore.