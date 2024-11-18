Despite the Indian team suffering a shocking 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hasn't ruled out the side's prospect of winning the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. With less than a week remaining for the start of the 1st Test in Perth, India have been dealt with a major injury blow as batter Shubman Gill has reportedly fractured his thumb, raising major doubts over his involvement in the match begining next Friday. In addition, India are already without skipper Rohit Sharma, who became father for the second time and is yet to reach Australia.

Harbhajan feels the playing tracks in Australia will be much better for batting, as compared to rank turners in India.

"It's 50-50. I am not considering the cricket India played recently because conditions were different. Even solid batters gave the feeling they didn't know how to bat (against New Zealand). People were saying that seniors should go and play Ranji Trophy. That won't solve the purpose. Australia will have good conditions. Pitches will be good," Harbhajan told Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

However, Harbhajan insisted that the opening match of the series would be key for the Indian team.

"I feel India batters will come good. We need a player like Pujara, who can grind in and make the ball old. KL Rahul has been criticized so much. He is a class player. It will be a 50-50 series. But I will give a slight edge to Australia because they are playing at home and India's confidence would be a bit shaken (after NZ loss). The first Test will be very important. If India start well in Perth, then the team will give a solid fight in the series. If India doesn't start well, then problems will escalate for India," he added.