Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has criticised India captain Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and batting failures. Prasad's remarks came while on commentary duty during Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test against Australia, with Rohit registering another low score in India's first innings. Rohit managed just three runs as he was dismissed by opposition captain Pat Cummins for the fifth time in his Test career. Prasad, who was part of the selection committee from September 2016 to March 2020, also said that Rohit has not been "proactive" as a captain too, labelling India's recent series lost to New Zealand as "pathetic".

"We had a three-match series against New Zealand, it was pathetic. It had never happened in the history of Indian cricket that we lost three games in a row. Rohit got absolutely no runs in the series. He comes into the (Australia) series - he did not play the first game, Bumrah led the side really well. He comes with the backdrop of consistent failures.," Prasad was heard as saying on-air.

Prasad also suggested that the lack of match practice and form in the lead up to the series has had a negative on Rohit's performance in the series.

"I feel that has got a direct impact: if he comes with some form, that has direct impact on the side. He comes after a series of failures, and that is clearly shown in the way he has led the side. He has not been proactive on many occasions: he had 11 overs bowled by Siraj and Bumrah on the trot when Sam [Konstas] was going hammer and tongs. He has been struggling a bit with his form and captaincy," he added.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Boxing Day Test match at MCG, Smith scored a century and had a 112-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (49 in 63 balls, with seven fours) which helped Australia end the first session at 454/7. In the second session, Smith was dismissed for 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes and Australia was bowled out for 474 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) was the top wicket-taker for India. Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) and Akash Deep (2/94) were also among the wickets. Washington Sundar got a wicket too.

During the first innings, India were cruising at 150/2 thanks to a century partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), but quick wickets from Scott Boland (2/24) reduced them to 164/5 at the end of day's play.

