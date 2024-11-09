Star India batter Virat Kohli recently gave his fans another adorable moment to cherish. The right-handed batter celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday with his wife Anushka Sharma and two children. On the work front, Virat had a forgettable outing with the bat in the recently-concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand, where he scored only 93 runs in six innings. However, he will be aiming for a great comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will kick-start from November 22.

Ahead of the upcoming series, Kohli was spotted in Mumbai with his wife Anushka, where he was caught by an enthusiastic fan.

In a video going viral on social media, an over-excited female fan grabbed Kohli's arm and requested him for a selfie. The 36-year-old batter adorably agreed and fulfilled the fan's wish.

Virat Kohli clicked with a fan in Mumbai



Earlier on Thursday, Kohli attended an event hosted by banking and financial group HSBC, where he was surprised by fans who sang 'Happy Birthday' in unison to the Indian cricket stalwart. Upon a request from the event host Gaurav Kapur to sing, fans joined in to wish the cricketer.

Kapur reminded the audience that Kohli's birthday was just two days prior, before the crowd joined in and sang for him in chorus.

Kohli was left smiling upon receiving such a heartwarming reception from the crowd, and even slipped in a "that's enough, thank you" to stop the crowd from singing along for too long.

The right-handed batter was the top-retention pick for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 21 crore, ahead of the mega auctions.

Apart from him, RCB also retained batter Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 crore and pacer Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore.

The IPL 2025 auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega IPL 2025 Player Auction.