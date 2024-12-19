Ravichandran Ashwin has retired. The sudden announcement that came after India drew with Australia in the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy has left a big void in the team. Not only was Ashwin the world's highest active wicket-taker (537 scalps in 106 matches) but he was an able batter and a shrewd tactician too. But now, India will have to manage without him starting from the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. So who is going to be Ashwin's successor in the Indian team? Washington Sundar looks to be the obvious choice. He played the first Test in Perth, while Ravichandran Ashwin played the second in Adelaide. Ravindra Jadeja played the third Test in Brisbane as the lone spinner.

With two Tests left in the series, the results of which will decide if India will qualify for the World Test Championship or not, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn't appreciate the timing of R Ashwin's retirement call on Wednesday.

When asked if Washington was being groomed to replace Ashwin, Gavaskar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, "Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him. Rohit mentioned that he is flying out tomorrow. So, this marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer."

Gavaskar also said that Ashwin's prowess may have been needed. "So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don't know how the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," Gavaskar said.

"Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," he added.

Gavaskar said India will now be playing with one player short. "He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

"The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries, they can select from the reserve players to have in the team."