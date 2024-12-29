Star India batter Virat Kohli was booed by Australian fans on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. A section of the crowd was heard jeering at Kohli as he walked out to bat. In fact, Kohli had a stare down at fans, who were seen mocking him following his dismissal late on Day 2. Kohli was stopped from confronting them by a security offical, who calmed him down before things could escalate.

However, the MCG officials are unlikely to take any action against those fans, mainly because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to file an official complaint. The development was confirmed by The Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stuart Fox.

"You're never comfortable when you've got fans heavily engaging with the player. As the operator, you are just always watching. I went and looked at the vision last night. I have been talking to security this morning. There has been no official complaint from India, they are comfortable," Fox told Sen Radio.

Fox also condemned the behaviour of the fans.

"I think a bit of heckling happened late and Kohli popped his head back. I'll be concerned if it was abusive and (there is) any physical contact or abuse that is pushing the boundary. That's where we are always making sure everyone is well-behaved," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli failed to convert a good start as he was dismissed for 36 (86) by Scott Boland.

The former India captain has come under the scanner after he nudged Australia debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the contest. He was labelled "clown" by some Australian media outlets.

On Day 3, Nitish Kumar Reddy led India's fightback with an unbeaten century, his first for India in any format.

In the final session on the day, Nitish Kumar Reddy, while standing at 99, slammed the ball towards the mid-on fielder for a four and got his maiden international century in style.

Nitish stands unbeaten at 105 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 59.66. He slammed 10 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease on Day Three of the Melbourne Test.

At Stumps on Day Three, India stood at 358/9, with Nitish (105*) and Mohammed Siraj (2*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors still trail by 116 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)