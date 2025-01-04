India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best as he spoke to the host broadcasters during the lunch break on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. Rohit missed the fifth and final game of the five-match series and handed over the captaincy to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. On the cusp of stumps on Day 1, Bumrah got involved into a heated argument with Australia opener Sam Konstas and that incident grabbed everyone's attention.

Bumrah, who is known for his calm and composed nature, completely lost his cool after the Australian teenager passed some comments on him from the non-striker's end. The wicket of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day led to a beautiful show of unity from the Indian team as the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also joined Bumrah.

Now, even Rohit gave his blunt take on the incident and backed his players by stating that the Australian star poked Bumrah first.

"Humare ladke jab tak shaant hain tab tak shaant hain. Agar aap ungli kar rahe ho, tab thodi na koi shaant baithega. Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ki cheezein, yeh bol bachchan karna shobha nhi deta hai. (Our boys are silent only till a particular time. If you are going to poke them, then they will retaliate. We all are here to play cricket. Please don't do such nonsense. These antics doesn't look nice.)

"Humare ladke classy hain. Hum zyada iss baat pe focus karte hain ki humara kaam kya hai. Humare liye uss time zaroori tha ki ek-do wickets lene taaki jab morning session shuru ho tab Australia pe pressure bana rahe. (Our boys are very classy. We only focus on the given task and nothing else. It was important for us to scalp one or two wickets at that moment, in order to keep the pressure on Australia.)

Talking about the incident, it took place on the penultimate delivery of the day when Khawaja took a little time to get ready at the striker's end, resulting in Bumrah's rhythm getting disturbed. However, the non-striker Konstas involved himself in the incident by uttering a few words to Bumrah, riling up the pacer.

On the next delivery, Bumrah got Khawaja caught in slips, thanks to KL Rahul's brilliant effort.

After taking the wicket, Bumrah charged at Konstas at the non-striker's end as a part of his celebratory act. Kohli, who is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, also came running from the slip cordon and seemingly charged at Konstas.