Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was once again the top performer as he claimed a five-wicket haul during the fourth Test encounter against Australia in Melbourne. With Australia in a dominant position, Bumrah's figures were extremely important and out of the 82 overs bowled by India in the second innings, the star pacer bowled 24 overs. Overall, he bowled 53.2 overs in the match and it was only the third time when he bowled more than 50 overs in a Test. While the performance was not hampered at all, Bumrah was heard telling Rohit towards the end of Day 4 that he will not be able to bowl anymore and was struggling to put in an effort. 'Bas ab, nahi laga raha zor (Enough now. I cannot find strength anymore)', Bumrah was heard saying on the stump-mic.

Meanwhile, Sam Konstas will gradually come to understand the beauty and vagaries of Test cricket, much like Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated to him in the second essay of the Boxing Day Test, following the debutant's fiery first-innings fifty, feels former Australian opener Simon Katich.

Katich, who played 56 Tests for Australia between 2001 to 2010, wants Konstas to retain his unconventional batting style as no one expects a 19-year-old to be a finished product.

"Look its tough and there is always going to be hype when you have a 19-year-old making debut because he is in rare company at his age," Katich told PTI during an interview.

Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings. He hit a conventional lap scoop for maximum and pulled off a reverse lap scoop behind square against Bumrah before walking down the track to smash a six over mid-wicket all in one over.

However, the world's best fast bowler in contemporary times bowled a perfect off-cutter to clean the debutant up for 8 in the second innings.

"What we saw from him in the first innings at the MCG was unbelievable courage, given the conditions he faced and the challenge of playing against arguably the best bowler in the series -- Jasprit Bumrah.

"Yes, he found a way to counter him with the ramp shot. It was unconventional but we know that the game is being played differently now."

"In the second innings, Konstas saw that Test cricket is not going to be easy. The conditions always change and you have to deal with Bumrah."

"Given he is only 19, no one expects him to be a finisher. He has lots to learn and gain experience, but obviously he's got potential and talent," said the left-hander, who scored 10 Test hundreds for Australia, including a couple against India."

Does he find streaks of David Warner in Konstas' aggression? Katich feels that similarity with the just-retired left-hander ends with temperament and gameplan.

"There are certainly aspects of temperament and gameplan, modern-age thinking but in terms of style, he is a very different type of player than Warner as Konstas is much taller. He can run towards the bowler, down the track to put them off length."

"Not saying Warner can't do that but different types players, but he should try and be himself throughout his career."

(With PTI inputs)