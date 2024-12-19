Ravichandran Ashwin has broken his silence on a big comment made by his father - Ravichandran - a day after the spin great abruptly retired from international cricket. With two Tests left in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin decided to bid goodbye to international cricket after the third India vs Australia Test ended in a draw in Brisbane. Ashwin, who is the world's highest Test wicket-taker among active players with 537 scalps, announced immediately after the match that he will not longer be continuing in international cricket.

His father Ravichandran on Thursday said 'humiliation' may be one of the reasons behind the sudden retirement. Ashwin was picked in only one of the three Tests in the BGT series so far.

"Definitely, there's no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field almost for 14-15 years. The sudden changes and the retirement, it was a really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting that also because humiliation was going on. How long he can just tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own," Ravichandran told News18.

"I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don't know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued.

"(Retiring) is his (Ashwin's) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation."

Now, Ashwin has broken his silence on the statement by his father. "My dad isn't media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of "dad statements". Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone," Ashwin wrote on X.

Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone https://t.co/Y1GFEwJsVc — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 19, 2024

A report in news agency PTI earlier said Ashwin had made it clear to the team management that if he was not guaranteed a place in the playing eleven during the Australia series, he would not even travel Down Under.