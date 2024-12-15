As Travis Head and Steve Smith put giant runs on the board on Day 2 of the third Test at the Gabba, Indian players' shoulders dropped and so did skipper Rohit Sharma's ability to think clearly. Be it Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, or Nitish Reddy, none of the pacers seemed to have the strategy to break the Head-Smith partnership. During one of the overs from Siraj, his and skipper Rohit's field placement was also branded 'dumb' by none other than Australia great Simon Katich.

Katich used the scathing remarks while going commentary on Day 2. The former Australia batter was left dumbfounded as he saw Siraj bowling a bouncer to Head right after he removed the fine third-man fielder. Head, pouncing on the opportunity, hit SIraj in that area.

"That is unbelievable from Mohammed Siraj because the over before he had a man right in at the spot and he has run in and bowled what they were planning without a fielder there. That is dumb. Dumb cricket."

"They have two men on the legside, deep point, and a man right at that spot for this plan to Travis Head and then he doesn't have the fielder. Now he is going to put the fielder right there. The horse has bolted buddy," he added, questioning the tactical understanding of Rohit and Siraj during that phase of the game.

"That is dumb. Dumb cricket!"



Simon Katich didn't miss Siraj and India for this delivery that Travis Head ramped to the boundary...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tvGRG2CfIK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

Rohit's rotation of bowlers, match-ups against different Australian batters was also questioned during different phases of the game. The India skipper also courted criticism when he announced the decision of drafting Ravindra Jadeja into the playing XI, axing Ravichandran Ashwin from the team for the third Test.