Despite a long-awaited entrance back into Team India for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mohammed Shami may choose to forego the series if the decision rests soley on him. Shami, who has played nine Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 games after his Ranji Trophy comeback, himself "feels" that he is not ready to take the rigours of red ball cricket right now. As per a BCCI source, Shami may choose to preserve himself for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he has picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10 crore.

"The swelling seems to come and go. He himself is keen on playing more and more domestic cricket and hence the possibility of him once again playing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal (starting December 21) looks imminent at the moment.

"He can then bowl at least three spells and 10 overs per game," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Shami is at the business end of his career. What if his knee acts up badly in Australia after a long spell? He will have to field on hard grounds. He missed the last IPL due to ankle surgery.

"This time, he has a hefty Rs 10 crore deal with SRH. You can't blame him if he wants to preserve himself for white ball format for now," the source added.

Shami had a decently successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 campaign with Bengal, picking up 11 wickets in nine games at a healthy economy of 7.85. Not only did he shine with the ball, Shami also showed his batting prowess, as he slammed a 17-ball unbeaten 32 to set the foundation for Bengal's pre-quarterfinal victory over Chandigarh.

In Shami's absence, India's pace department will continue to be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep also in the scheme of things.