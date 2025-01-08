Pat Cummins etched his name among the greatest Australian captains ever after he led his team to a resounding 3-1 win over India in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. The world beaters that Australia are, one team which had been troubling them for close to a decade till the 2024-25 BGT was India. However, this time the tables turned with Australia winning the bragging rights. Cummins' leadership and all-round contributions were instrumental in Australia clinching the series and earning their place in the WTC Final at Lord's in June 2025.

During the series, Pat Cummins encountered a rather interesting interview session with the official broadcasters.

"There's a huge fan following of you in India, particularly women. There is this huge, huge set of women have crushes on you, me included. My best friend included. My best friend included. She messaged me, 'Oh you are meeting Pat Cummins. I am so jealous of you. Of course, everyone knows you are married, but how do you cater to female attention," the anchor Sahiba Bali asked the Australia star on Star Sports.

"I don't even know how you came up with that one, I just do my thing," Pat Cummins.

"Do you even acknowledge it?" he was asked again.

"Obviously, in India, there are fans. They are crazy. You spend most of the time with the team, in the hotel, lot of the times family is there. So, you don't get too much of the one on one interaction," Cummins replied.

Australian skipper Cummins was at his brilliant best during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, delivering standout performances with both bat and ball. Cummins led his team to a 3-1 series victory against India, securing Australia's spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final.

The pacer claimed 17 wickets in three Tests at an impressive average of 17.64. His best figures came in Adelaide, where he bowled a magnificent 5/57 to help Australia secure a 10-wicket victory. Cummins was not just effective with the ball; he contributed vital runs with the bat, including knocks of 49 and 41 in Melbourne, which proved decisive in Australia's win.

