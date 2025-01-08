Indian cricket team stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah gave his brutally honest verdict on his side's six-wicket loss against Australia in the fifth Test encounter in Sydney on Sunday. India were completely outplayed by Australia on Day 3 of the Sydney Test as they slumped to a 3-1 loss in the five-match Test series. This also meant that India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final dreams were completely dashed. Bumrah, who did not bowl on Sunday due to injury, lamented the fact that he missed out on bowling on such a good surface and added that the youngsters need to learn from this experience.

"Little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series. Felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings. The chat was about belief, the other bowlers stepped up in the first innings. With a bowler short, the others had to take responsibility," he said at the post-match presentation.

"The chat this morning was about the same thing, about having belief and showing character. Lots of ifs and buts, the whole series was fought hard, we were in the game today as well, not like we were out of it, this is how Test cricket goes."

"Being in the game for longer, creating pressure, absorbing pressure and playing to the situation are all important. You have to adapt to the situations and these learnings will help us in the future. They've (youngsters) gained a lot of experience, they'll go from strength to strength."

"We've shown that we have a lot of talent in our group. Lot of the youngsters are keen, they're disappointed that we haven't won but they'll take learnings from this experience. It was a great series, congratulations to Australia, they fought really well," he added.