Australia's young opening batter Sam Konstas has time and again shown his intent to not limit his talking to his bat. In the last over before stumps on Day 1 of the 5th Test between Australia and India on Friday, Konstas unnecessarily riled up Jasprit Bumrah over a matter that didn't even involve him. Right after the incident, Bumrah removed Konstas' opening partner Usman Khawaja at the striker's end, prompting an act of aggression from the Indian pacer, prompting Virat Kohli to join in as well.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the day when Khawaja took a little time to get ready at the striker's end, resulting in Bumrah's rhythm getting disturbed. However, the non-striker Konstas involved himself in the incident by uttering a few words to Bumrah, riling up the pacer.

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

On the next delivery, Bumrah got Khawaja caught in slips, thanks to KL Rahul's brilliant effort.

After taking the wicket, Bumrah charged at Konstas at the non-striker's end as a part of his celebratory act. Kohli, who is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, also came running from the slip cordon and seemingly charged at Konstas.

Earlier, India disappointed with the bat yet again, putting a total of 185 runs on the board, that too after stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah contributed 22 runs with the bat. Rishabh Pant was the top-scoring batter for India on the opening day, scoring 40 runs before giving-in to his attacking instincts yet again. Kohli, on the other hand, disappointed again by scoring just 17 runs before getting dismissed to the outside off delivery again.

India had benched Rohit Sharma in the match over poor form but his replacement Shubman Gill failed to make his start count as well, scoring just 20 runs before getting dismissed by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Bumrah's solitary wicket before stumps on Day 1 set the desired platform for India ahead of Day 2. India would hope for a few quick wickets early on Day 2.