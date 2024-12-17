Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah slammed a massive six off the bowling of Pat Cummins to leave the Australia captain stunned on Day 4 of the third Test match in Brisbane on Tuesday. It happened in the 68th over of the Indian innings as Bumrah pulled off an impressive pull shot against the fast bowler. It was a back of the length delivery on the leg stump and Bumrah was in a great position to pull it over long leg for a massive six. Bumrah was visibly pleased with his shot while Cummins was left frustrated with the batting display. Bumrah and Akash Deep stitched together an effective partnership for the final wicket as India managed to avoid follow-on just before bad light forced an early stumps at the Gabba.

Coming to the match, Australia suffered a major injury blow as the experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood is likely to be ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India after the scans confirmed he had strained his right calf.

Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia's warm-ups on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the first session before leaving the field with calf soreness in the first session on Day 4.

The 33-year-old pacer then underwent scans to assess the severity of the injury. Medical scans later in the day confirmed he had strained his right calf and is likely to miss the rest of the series.

"Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain, which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane. He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series," Cricket Australia said in a statement as quoted by ICC.

"A squad replacement will be made in due course," said a CA spokesperson.

The pacer arrived late on the field at the start of play and appeared to struggle when he began his spell, rarely exceeding 131 kmph. During the drinks break following that over, Hazlewood engaged in an extended discussion with Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before leaving the field.

