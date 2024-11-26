After leading the Indian team to a heroic 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test at Perth, Jasprit Bumrah is ready to step aside and make way for the returning skipper Rohit Sharma. Bumrah filled in for Rohit after the latter decided to skip the series opener due to the birth of his baby boy. But, Rohit joined the team ahead of the Day 4 of the first Test in Perth and is ready to lead the team in the pink-ball contest in Adelaide, which unfolds next.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bumrah was asked about the captaincy dynamics in the team. The stand-in skipper put the issue to bed, saying Rohit is the captain and he was just filling-in for him in Perth.

"Rohit is still our captain, he has done a phenomenal job, I was filling in for him but had discussions even in India on how we are shaping up for the series," Bumrah said in the press conference.

Rohit was seen doing practice in the nets after arriving in Perth. Former Australia opener David Warner gave insights into Rohit's net session during commentary.

"Just during the lunch break here at the nets, we've got captain of India Rohit Sharma, who's just arrived in the country, looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen here in the nets. We've got a few of the Indian fast bowlers bowling towards the captain ahead of the pink ball test match starting the 6th of December in Adelaide."

“As we just see there Mukesh Kumar is sending down a nice delivery. But it's great to see the captain here and we're looking forward to seeing him back out on the park here on Australian soil, come a couple of days time,” said Warner.