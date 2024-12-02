Former England cricket team fast bowler Steven Finn was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning performance against Australia in the first Test match in Perth. Bumrah, who also captained India in the encounter, took eight wickets and played a major role in ensuring the historic win. It was a masterclass from the star India pacer as he made full use of the conditions and took a number of significant wickets. Finn heaped praise on him and even said that he is the best player in the world.

“Jaiswal scored that brilliant 161. But the player that I loved watching and that I think is actually the best player in the world, bar none at the moment, is Jasprit Bumrah. He is just—he's a joke, honestly. You watch him bowl, and you just think, I'm glad that I don't have to strap my pads on," Finn said on TNT Sports while reviewing India's performance along with ex-England captain Alastair Cook.

During the analysis, Cook admitted that he was surprised by India's dominant show against Australia in Perth - a venue that has historically been a happy hunting ground for the hosts.

“I was surprised that India have gone there (Australia) and hammered Australia in what normally is a very hard place to go and play cricket. Perth, I know it's not the WACA; I know it's the new stadium, but still, historically, Australia don't lose many games there. I thought India was so brave."

Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action and exceptional skill-set makes him a “complete package,” according to Australia's premier batter Steve Smith.

Leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to power the visitors to a 295-run victory in the opening Test.

“From the start of his run-up, it's just all awkward,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The way he runs in is different to pretty much anyone else, then the last bit of his action is different. I've faced him a reasonable amount now, and each time you face him it takes a few balls just to get the rhythm of it in a way." Smith was among Bumrah's victims during a devastating opening spell in the first innings, where the pacer tore through the Australian top-order.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)