Former England women's cricket team star Isa Guha found herself in the middle of a massive controversy after making a racially insensitive remark about Jasprit Bumrah on commentary during Day 2 of the third Test encounter against Australia on Sunday. Following the dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee was left impressed by Bumrah's bowling and he went on to share his thoughts. "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that's the tone, and that's what you want from the ex-skipper," Lee said on FOX Cricket. In response, Guha referred to Bumrah as the "Most Valuable Primate" - a comment that sparked a massive row and earned her a lot of criticism from the fans.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," she said.

The incident quickly went viral on social media and many fans drew parallels to the infamous 'Monkeygate" scandal in 2008 where Harbhajan Singh was accused by Andrew Symonds of allegedly calling him a "monkey".

Monkey gate! Isha just called bumrah a primate hahah — rainy days (@wheresistherain) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, bowling coach Morne Morkel on Sunday accepted that Indian bowlers failed to execute plans against Australian century-maker Travis Head and exhorted them to tidy up their act with the old ball between overs 50 and 80.

Head and fellow centurion Steve Smith helped the hosts to clobber 171 runs in 31 overs in the third session on the second day of the third Test here, adding to a wicketless post-lunch segment.

Australia closed the day at a highly satisfying 405 for seven.

“First of all, we can say he's (Head) in pretty good form. But I think for us with the ball, if you look at it from overs 50 to 80, even in the last game, is where we fall short, leaking (runs) a little bit. So, that's one area I think we need to get better at,” Morkel said in the post-day press conference.

Morkel said the Indian bowlers could not sustain the momentum after taking three wickets in the morning session.

Advertisement

“First up with the ball this morning, we were pretty good, at 3 for 70, but took nothing away from two world-class players, Smith we know, he's a guy who also can bat long and score runs. They (Smith and Head) put a partnership there and put us under pressure with a softer ball.

“It's definitely an area that we need to focus on, maybe deeper in the innings. Yes, we've got the game plans, but are we executing those game plans with a softer ball from both ends? That's something we need to get better at,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)