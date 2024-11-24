India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered a reality check to the Australian batters, helping his side script a comeback in the ongoing 1st Test in Perth. After India were bowled out for a paltry total of 150, Bumrah returned the favour with a inspiring spell of 5/30 as Australia crumbled to 104 in the first innings. His efforts allowed India to take a 46-run lead before openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul extended the visitors lead on Day 2.

However, Bumrah's sensational spell left fans stunned on social media, who accused the pacer of chucking.

I'm not the only one surely, Bumrah chucks the ball

He's a chucker. — Jon Parer (@parer_jon) November 22, 2024

@FoxCricket analysing Bumrah's technique in slow motion and all I can see is a bent elbow and chucking. #AUSvsIND — Tim Findlay (@TimFindlay) November 22, 2024

Has Bumrah ever be called for throwing?



Or are umpires too afraid to make the call against an Indian? #AUSvIND — AFHell - A bankrupt VFL in disguise (@AF_Hell) November 22, 2024

How is Jaspreet Bumrah even allowed to bowl with that action. He is clearly chucking!! #INDvsAUS — Shahid (@shhhahidd) November 22, 2024

Hmm I'm no expert but after the close ups - I'm looking at the Bumrah last bowling action and it appears to me to be a little bit like throwing? — MMKreasionMM (@BlknWhtKat) November 22, 2024

This isn't the first time that Bumrah has been called out for chucking. In 2022, fans had alleged him for chucking after Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain was reported for a suspect action.

In response to those allegations on Bumrah, former England cricketer and renowned bowling coach Ian Pont explained why the India pacer's action is deemed legal.

"You can see his arm straight from the wrist to elbow. The rule is when it is above the vertical that the elbow must not bend past 15 degrees. You can clearly see the forward flexion in his arm, which is a hyperextension. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hyper-mobile joints," Ponts wrote on social media.

"A hyperextension is a movement in a similar direction to the direction of movement - not downward or to the side. This is why Bumrah's action is classified as legal since it is within the guidelines of hypermobility," he added.