Despite a 20 percent match fee fine and widespread criticism regarding his reaction, India pacer Mohammed Siraj seems to have put the incident with Australia's Travis Head behind. Ahead of the third Test in Brisbane (which kickstarts on December 14), Siraj gave a positive reaction to the fine handed to him. Siraj had engaged in a verbal spat with Head during the second Test, after the bowler had given an animated send-off. But now, the dust seems to have settled. When asked about the fine, Siraj responded positively. "Yeah man, it's all good," was Siraj's reaction, as reported by Australian media outlet Sydney Morning Herald.

Siraj dismissed the topic of the fine altogether after he was asked whether he was upset about it.

"I'm going to the gym now," was Siraj's prompt response, without mentioning the fine.

Both Siraj and Head were also handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the incident.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test

Following the incident, focus now shifts to the third Test at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is poised at 1-1, with a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final on the line.

Australia bounced back in style after a crushing 295-run loss in the first Test. In the 'pink-ball' second Test at Adelaide, Australia wiped India away, winning by 10 wickets in the end.

Travis Head was the Player of the Match, with his sensational knock of 140 in 141 balls in the first innings setting the foundation for Australia's massive victory.

Siraj is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the series so far, having picked up nine wickets at an average of under 20.