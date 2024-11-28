Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday hosted a reception for the travelling Indian cricket team ahead of its two-day pink-ball practice match against PM's XI in Canberra from November 30. The game will take place at the Manuka Oval serving as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6. India recorded their biggest win on Australia soil when they hammered the hosts by 295 runs in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Following the protocol, India skipper Rohit Sharma introduced all his teammates to Albanese, who praised heroes of the first Test including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

"Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side," the Australian Prime Minister posted on 'X' after the meeting at the Australian parliament.

The PM's XI, led by Jack Edwards, also called on Albanese.

Replying to Albanese's post, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on 'X' that he was glad to see his good friend with the Indian and PM's XI teams.

He said, "Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead." Rohit also addressed the parliament briefly. In his speech, he highlighted the rich history of bilateral relations between India and Australia including their shared love for cricket.

He also said Indian players love the challenge of playing in Australia and enjoy exploring the country and its culture.

India clinched back to back series wins Down Under and Rohit said the team is looking to build on that success and entertain both Australian and Indian fans.

Cricket diplomacy is an integral part of India-Australia relations.

Albanese, with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, had met players of both teams during a Test in Ahmedabad last year when the Australian Prime Minister was in India on an official visit.

