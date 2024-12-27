After the conclusion of play on Day 2 of the Melbourne Test between Australia and India, all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed confidence in the team's ability to stage a comeback on the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match. The final hour of Day 2 was packed with dramatic twists and turns. Disaster struck the visitors in quick succession late in the day. Jaiswal was run out for 82 after a mix-up with Kohli, who appeared caught ball-watching as both batters ended up at the same end.

The setback seemed to unsettle Kohli's focus. After a disciplined display of leaving deliveries outside the off stump, he fell to his old nemesis, edging a ball while fishing outside off and departing cheaply.

From a promising 153/2, India slumped to 164/5 by stumps, losing nightwatchman Akash Deep for a duck as well. Rohit Sharma's side trailed Australia by 310 runs, with 111 more required to avoid the follow-on.

"We will still come back and continue to fight tomorrow morning. The energy is very good in the dressing room. We are all positive. There's a long time left in the game--three days and a lot of overs to play. It will be just about us trying to fight really hard and get things done for the team. We looked like we were in a good position to get big runs, especially when Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were batting," Sundar said in the post-day press conference, as quoted by the ICC.

With three days remaining, all three results are still possible. However, India face an uphill battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship Final alive.

