Prime Ministers XI vs India LIVE Telecast: India will face Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball practice match. It will be a day-night game and will serve as a preparation for the visitors' upcoming second Test of the ongoing five-match series against Australia. The last time India played Australia in a pink-ball game, they suffered an embarrassing 36 all out in their second innings. The visitors will aim to get some good practice before facing the Pat Cummins-led side again in a day-night Test.

India's aim during the two-day practice match would be to figure out their batting combination. KL Rahul opened for the side along with Yahsasvi Jaiswal in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the first Test in Perth. Given the regular captain has returned to the squad now, Rahul might have to leave the opening slot for him. India have played a total of four day-night Tests thus far with their only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago.

When will the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match be played?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be played on November 30 (Saturday) and December 1 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match be played?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match start?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will start at 9:10 AM (IST).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to follow live telecast of the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be telecast live on Star Sports.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)