India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps But Advantage Australia
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: The play on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia had to end abruptly due to rain in Brisbane.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: The play on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia had to end abruptly due to rain in Brisbane. At Stumps, India's score read 51/4 with KL Rahul (33*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. After Australia ended their first innings at 445, India's top order flattered to deceive, throwing away their wickets to end the day at a precarious position. Rain hung around Brisbane for the most part of the day, and in the end, play was officially called off after the sixth interruption. India need to reach 246 to avoid follow-on. The visitors trail by 394 runs. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 -
- 13:05 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: StumpsThis marks the end of play on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. At Stumps, India's score read 51/4 as the visitors currently trail by 394 runs. KL Rahul (33*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for India. For Australia, Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalped one wicket each.
- 12:35 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: 3rd session beginsThe play finally resumes after a lengthy rain-break. The third session on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia begins. In this session, Indian batters KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to form a good partnership, in order to bring four-down India out of trouble. Currently, the visitors are trailing by 397 runs.
- 12:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Fresh update from groundGood news for all the fans!!! The rain has stopped and the match officials have done the inspection. The official confirmation is yet to come but the match can begin anytime soon. The Australian players are all ready in their whites and eagerly waiting for the match to resume.
- 12:00 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Tomorrow's weather forecast is...As rain continues to play a spoilsport on the third day, the weather forecast for the fourth day has also predicted some rain. A few scattered showers are on the cards for the fourth day and it is highly likely that this match going to end on a draw.
- 11:35 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Rain gets heavierWhen the match was about to resume after the tea break, the rain gets heavier. There's still no update from the ground regarding the start of play as water is pouring down heavily. However, we need to wait for an official update before saying anything.
- 10:40 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Tea BreakAs the rain is still going on, the second session on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia comes to an end. At Tea, India's score read 48/4 with KL Rahul (30*) and Rohit Sharma (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, the visitors are trailing by 397 runs.
- 10:14 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2, Live: Rain stops play, againWhat can we say now?? The rain has stopped the play again. The covers are brought back and the players have rushed back to the dressing room. However, things are going downhill for Team India as they have lost four wickets with only 44 runs on the board.
- 10:08 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: OUTOUT!!! As soon as the match resumes after the rain break, Australia skipper Pat Cummins strikes and provides Australia with the valuable wicket of Rishabh Pant for 9. Pant tries to go for a hit on an outside off delivery but the ball touches the outside as wicketkeeper Alex Carey takes a good catch behind the stumps. Fourth wicket gone for India.IND 44/4 (13.5 overs)
- 09:38 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Raining againAHHHH!!! This is going out of hand now as it begins to drizzle again. The match has been halted as India's score read 39/3 in 13 overs. KL Rahul (21*) and Rishabh Pant (9*) standing unbeaten for India. This Test is turning out to be a disaster for both Team India and fans.
- 09:25 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: India need partnershipThe loss of three quick wickets have shaken India's confidence against the formidable bowling attack of Australia. However, the hopes are still on as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are standing unbeaten. In the previous over of Mitchell Starc, the duo scores four runs. They need a couple of boundaries in the upcoming overs.IND 32/3 (11 overs)
- 09:13 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Match to restart at...Good news for all the fans!!! The rain has finally stopped and the covers are being removed. The umpires and other officials have done the inspection and the match will now resume at 9:15 AM (IST). Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are looking eager to go out and get some runs for India against Australia's strong bowling lineup.
- 08:40 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Raining againGod!!!! What is happening today!!!! 2 overs into the second session and it starts to rain again. The ground staff has quickly covered the ground as it is pouring down heavily now. The players have also moved back into the dugout.IND 27/3 (9.1 overs)
- 08:26 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: 2nd session beginsHello and welcome to the second session on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. Before going for Lunch, India's score read 22/3 with KL Rahul (13*) and Rishabh Pant (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. In this session, the duo need to form a good partnership as the visitors still trail by 423 runs. Josh Hazlewood will continue his over for Australia. Let's play!
- 07:50 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Raining again, LunchAs soon as Virat Kohli gets dismissed, it starts to rain again. The players go off the field and the covers are being brought. With almost time, this also marks the end of the first session on Day 3 of the the third Test between India and Australia. At Lunch, India's score read 22/3 with KL Rahul (13*) and Rishabh Pant (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. For Australia, Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets while Josh Hazlewood took one.
- 07:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: OUTOUT!!! This is probably one of the biggest blows for India as star batter Virat Kohli flops and again and departs for 3. This time, he becomes a prey of Josh Hazlewood. Fuller than a length delivery well outside off, that should have been left alone. Kohli chases it well away from his body for a drive and gets an audible outside edge that's been easily pouched by the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Terrific bowling for Australia as India stare at a big collapse.IND 22/3 (7.2 overs)
- 07:28 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Onus on Kohli-RahulTwo-down India badly need a solid partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to bounce back in this game. In the first Test in Perth, Kohli hammered a century and will look to play a similar innings in this match. The fans around the world are waiting to see another top knock from him. In the previous over of Mitchell Starc, the duo scores two runs.IND 9/2 (5 overs)
- 07:21 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Here's how Jaiswal was dismissed
Starc gets Jaiswal second ball of the innings!#AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/DSEQaY12zz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2024
- 07:18 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: OUTOUT!!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING INDIA????? Mitchell Starc is literally breathing fire as strikes again and dismisses Shubman Gill for 1. Gill goes for a drive on a full length delivery from Starc. However, the ball hits the outside edge as Mitchell Marsh towards left at gully and grabs a stunning catch. The celebration from the Australia says it all as Gill walks back to the dugout. Virat Kohli is out so early and joins KL Rahul at the crease.IND 6/1 (2.1 overs)
- 07:13 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Injury scare for IndiaAfter losing the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over, India face another setback in the second over as KL Rahul faces an injury concern. On Josh Hazlewood's delivery, Rahul tries to play a defensive shot but the Australian pacer offers extra bounce as the ball hits on his left hand. Rahul immediately throws his bat away and writhers in pain. The physio comes out to check on him.IND 6/1 (1.1 overs)
- 07:07 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: OUTOUT!!! What an early blow for India!!! Mitchell Starc once again strike early and provides Australia with the massive wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal for four. After getting hit for a boundary on the very first delivery, Starc makes a good comeback on the very next ball and traps Jaiswal with his pace. Jaiswal flicks and chips it straight to Mitchell Marsh at short midwicket. First wicket gone for India.IND 4/1 (0.2 overs)
- 07:01 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Game resumes, Jaiswal-Rahul open for IndiaAfter a brief rain halt, India's batting beings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have made their way towards the crease as India have made no changes in their opening pair. The duo need to stitch a good partnership, in order to provide the visitors a terrific start. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over for Australia. The hosts are aiming for some quick wickets in the early stages of the innings. Let's play!
- 06:47 (IST)
- 06:37 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Australia 445 all outAkash Deep dismisses Alex Carey for 70. With this, Australia have been bundled out by India for 445 in the first session on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test in Brisbane. For Australia, Travis Head scored 152 while Steve Smith scores 101. Apart from them, Carey also scored 70. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the star as he scalped six wickets while Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.
- 06:33 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: OUTOUT!!! Mohammed Siraj finally strikes and provides India with a breakthrough as he dismisses Nathan Lyon for 2. Siraj confuses Lyon with his ultimate pace as the Australian tries to go for a down the ground shot but the ball dodges the bat and then rattles up the stumps. Ninth wicket gone for Australia.AUS 445/9 (116.3 overs)
- 06:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: 4 runs off the overAlex Carey and Nathan Lyon are now troubling the Indian bowlers with their steady partnership and taking Australia towards a huge total. In the previous over of Akash Deep, the duo scores four runs as India aim to bundle out Australia at the earliest.AUS 440/8 (114 overs)
- 06:16 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Match resumesThe match has resumed after a short rain break. Thank god it was just a quick shower. Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling the over for India as to everyone's surprise, Australia have not declared yet. Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon will continue to bat.
- 06:12 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3, Live: Match to restart at...Good news for all the fans as the rain has stopped in Brisbane. The covers have been removed by the ground staff and after doing a quick ground check, the match officials have stated that the game will resume at 6:15 AM (IST).
- 06:08 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Heavy Criticism For Rohit SharmaThe commentators, including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, has been sharp with his criticism for the Indian team, especially Rohit Sharma. The poor morale shown by Rohit and the team, the lack of energy and plans, as well as surprising bowling changes have seen the India skipper come in the line of fire.
- 06:00 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: No Intent From Australia To Declare?There seems to be no intent from Australia to declare, with Josh Hazlewood also padded up to bat next. Meanwhile, the fact that Rohit Sharma isn't using Jasprit Bumrah in attack is surprising everyone, including the commentators. What's India's strategy here?
- 05:52 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Bumrah Removed After Taking WicketNot, it's not a change of ends. Jasprit Bumrah has been swapped by Akash Deep while Ravindra Jadeja has continued from the other end. Bumrah is on the field which means there's no injury concern as well. This is quite a big SURPRISE!!!
- 05:47 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Again, Australia Lose 8th WicketWICKET! Just as Mitchell Starc started to show some attacking intent, Jasprit Bumrah fought back to remove him. Rishabh Pant takes a fine catch behind the stumps as Australia lose their 8th wicket.
- 05:36 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: FIFTY FOR ALEX CAREYHalf-century for Alex Carey! As was expected, the Australian wicket-keeper batter quickly raced to complete the milestone. There still remains no intent from the hosts to accelerate the run-rate. This could mean that they are planning to bat for long.
- 05:29 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah Begins India's Action With The BallWe are underway at The Gabba! Jasprit Bumrah eyes his 6th scalp of the innings as India aim to wrap up the Australian tail quickly. It's windy in the middle and the conditions might help Indian pacers a little.
- 05:18 (IST)India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Delayed Start Likely In BrisbaneWeather forecast for the day in Brisbane does expect the rain stay all across the day at The Gabba, though it is expected to be intermittent. The drainage at the venue is excellent which is great news but it does look like we will have to deal with plenty of interruptions, even if the play starts today, Players are out in the middle at present, doing their warm-up drills but Australian batters can't be seen at the moment.