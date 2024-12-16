India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Delayed Start Likely In Brisbane

Weather forecast for the day in Brisbane does expect the rain stay all across the day at The Gabba, though it is expected to be intermittent. The drainage at the venue is excellent which is great news but it does look like we will have to deal with plenty of interruptions, even if the play starts today, Players are out in the middle at present, doing their warm-up drills but Australian batters can't be seen at the moment.