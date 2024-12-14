Only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia with rain causing an early suspension to the day's play on Saturday. Put into bat by India captain Rohit Sharma, Australia finished the day on 28-0 with Usman Khawaja 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney unbeaten on four. The rain persisted throughout the day and the umpires eventually called off play midway through the final session. To make up for the lost overs, the play will begin 30 minutes prior (5:20 AM IST) to the scheduled start (5:50 AM IST), but only if the weather allows.

There was plenty of rain in Brisbane in the lead up to the match, before clear sky appeared on the eve of the match, raising hopes of a full day's play on Saturday.

As as per the forecast, the rain is likely to return on Day 2 as per the Australian government's Bureau of Meteorology.

"Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening," the forecast suggested.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a red alert, as per Accuweather, with "minor flood warning". There is more than 50 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

Here's the hourly weather forecast of Brisbane for Sunday:

After a week of downpours in Brisbane, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening.

The forecasted rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket.

He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players from the field for the second time.

(With AFP Inputs)