Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has given a huge statement regarding the India-Australia cricket rivalry. Albanese said that the the contest between the two sides is greater than the Ashes. Notably, Ashes is the Test series played between Australia and England's men's cricket teams. It is one of the biggest cricket contests in the world. When asked if the India-Australia cricket rivalry is bigger than the Ashes, Albanese came up with an affirmative reply. Speaking further on the topic, the PM termed it a "real rivalry".

"I think it (India-Australia rivalry) is now (bigger than the Ashes)," said the Australian Prime Minister on Fox Sports.

"If you look at the IPL is just such a huge part of global cricket now. Prime Minister Modi, there I was there at Narendra Modi stadium there in Ahmedabad for the Test match and the crowd was enormous. Of course, it seats more people than any ground in the world and they're so passionate," Albanese.

"And of course, we played the final at the international cricket series (World Test Championship) was played in the in London. And we were successful there, but the series, there's a real rivalry and now I would suggest even more. It used to happen sometimes just a three-Test series. It's going to be Boxing Day will be huge on December 26 I think, you know, they could get the 100,000 people there and it's great for Australian tourism as well," he added.

The first day of the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India at the Hagley Oval was abandoned on Saturday without a ball being bowled due to rain. To give the Indian players some game time on the second and final day, it will be 50-overs-a-side match. The toss for the warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India on Saturday in Canberra was first delayed but persistent rain meant that no play was possible on the day.