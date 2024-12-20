As the cricket world flooded social media with its tributes for Ravichandran Ashwin, a post from Virat Kohli stood out. The Kohli-Ashwin duo formed the backbone of India's Test team over the last decade, stitching numerous memories together as two ever-reliant pillars. As Ashwin decided to hang his boots in international cricket after the conclusion of the Brisbane Test against Australia, Kohli understandably became emotional. He even shared a lovely post for the retiring spinner on social media, recalling their early days together. Responding to Kohli's post, Ashwin summed up the bond they have.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," Kohli had written on X (formerly Twitter).

In response Ashwin wrote: "Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG"

Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG https://t.co/ebM3j8PPrK — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024

Shortly after the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane ended in a draw at the Gabba on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press conference his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect, ending a 14-year-long career of him playing for India across all formats. Ashwin will now be flying home to Chennai, with two Tests left in the ongoing series against Australia.

With IANS Inputs