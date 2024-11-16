India batter Shubman Gill remains a doubt for the 1st Test against Australia, starting next Friday in Perth, after copping a blow to his hand on Day 2 of the visitor's intra squad match simulation at the WACA Ground. While there is no official confirmation regarding Gill's injury, a report in ESPNcricinfo claimed that the youngster walked off the pich after hurting his left hand while fielding in the slips and did not return. Gill, who has been batting at no. 3, was one of the candidates to replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, with the Indian skipper yet to arrive in Australia after the birth of his second child.

"He hurt his left hand while fielding in the slips and left the field, not to return. It could not be confirmed if the injury will affect Gill's selection for the first Test, starting November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth," the report read.

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to their second child on Friday, a development which was confirmed by the Indian skipper on Saturday.

Rohit had communicated to the BCCI that he might not feature in the first Test as the due delivery date was close to the series opener at the Optus Stadium.

Despite just six days left for the start of the first match, there's still no official confirmation if Rohit will be available for the game.

If Gill and Rohit both miss the game in Perth, the Indian team might be forced to play KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who featured for India A against Australia A last week, but failed to impress the viewers.

Gill batted twice on Day 1 of the match simulation, scoring 28 in the first attempt before being caught at gully off a Navdeep Saini delivery. He looked much more composed in his second go and made an unbeaten 42 upon his return to the crease.