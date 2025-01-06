Former Australia batter Simon Katich took a cheeky dig at India captain Rohit Sharma amid the recently-concluded fifth Test in Sydney. Amid doubts over his future in the Test team, Rohit assured that he is "going nowhere", despite reports suggesting that the veteran batter is no longer in the selectors scheme of things. Rohit opted out of the series-deciding Test in Sydney, which India lost by six wickets to concede the series 1-3. However, Katich took a dig at the 37-year-old, saying that the Indian captain has a bright future when it comes to stand-up comedy.

"Well, if you look at the numbers, they are damning. We saw it in this Test. It was very selfless of him to opt out of the Test. I saw in that interview, very well-spoken. There's no doubt he has a future after he is done playing cricket in stand-up comedy because his humor was very good," Katich said on Star Sports.

Opt Out? Rested? Dropped?

All questions answered! #RohitSharma gets candid about the reason behind his SCG Test absence.



EXCLUSIVE: Watch his full interview on Star Sports YouTube channel. #AUSvINDOnStar 5th Test, Day 3 | SUN, 5th Jan, 5 AM | #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/4C4HuGLZex — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

With India out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race, they don't have any red-ball game until June, when they travel to England for a five-match series. Rohit, during an interaction, said that he hopes to regain form by then.

However, Katich suggested that it will be hard for Rohit to make a comeback while pointing at his age.

"Only he knows whether he has the hunger and drive at 37 to go again. England is not going to be an easy series. England are on their way up. They have some good young quicks coming through. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse are doing well. I dare say that will be a tough tour if he chooses to go on it and the Indian selectors pick him, first and foremost. Those numbers are not for pretty reading. Test cricket isn't a place for 37-year-olds at the top of the order. History suggests that, and only Rohit Sharma knows whether he has got the hunger to go on," he added.