Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith will return to his usual slot at No. 4 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has now laid a sharp warning towards India regarding Smith. Describing Smith as a 'scary proposition', Maxwell described that Smith has been looking better and better in the nets, and will be a tough challenge for India. Smith has been tried as an opener ever since David Warner's retirement, but is set to come to back to his natural position in the middle order for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Steve Smith looks really crisp with his footwork and his timing and his movement looked in sync. He looked like he was unfazed by everything that was thrown at him," said Maxwell, speaking about Smith's form in the nets to ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

"There were a couple of balls on the green off the length and he was able to deal with them quite easily. And I suppose that's a really good sign of someone who is focused on the job and really in tune with their technique," Maxwell added.

Smith boasts a sensational average of over 65 against India in Tests, having slammed more than 2,000 runs across 19 Test matches. He is expected to be back to his best at No. 4.

"To see him over the last week, putting in so many hours in training sort of says why he is one of the best players in the world. He is never satisfied," Maxwell added.

"There was a nice moment where he hit a cover drive and you could see him looking at the big screen and give himself the nod of approval and that is a sign of him working on his tecnhnique and it is a scary proposition for this summer ahead," Maxwell said.

Smith, 35, has amassed 9,685 runs in 109 Tests for Australia and could cross the 10,000-run mark during the series against India.

The series holds huge importance for both Australia and India, who are the top two teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle table.