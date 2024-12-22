Following on from a row where Ravindra Jadeja was accused by members of Australian media for not answering questions in English, a similar tone has been maintained for Akash Deep, who was sent to attend the media on Sunday. Akash Deep is not a native English speaker, and hence could not answer questions in English, but Australian media outlet Channel 7 have now suggested that this may've been a "message" from the Indian camp. In fact, the channel stated that Indian reporters had also not helped out Australian reporters with their questions.

As per a report by Channel 7, they had forwarded a question regarding the press conference tension to Akash Deep via an Indian reporter. However, the Indian reporter had mentioned that he was uncomfortable asking it, and proceeded to ask a completely different question to Akash Deep.

The incident follows on from Saturday's happenings, when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had reportedly showed up late to the press meeting, before answering questions only in Hindi.

The aftermath of the incident has seen a row unfold between Australian media and Indian reporters on social media.

"Probably a few things unfolding that haven't gone down well in their (Indian) camp. It's probably just the mind games being played given the enormity of the series," said former Australian cricketer and current Channel 7 commentator Simon Katich.

Channel 7 stated that the "message to Australian media was crystal clear" following the decision to send Akash Deep to attend the questions.

The relationship between the Australian media and the Indian players has turned frosty in recent days, with things starting off when India stalwart Virat Kohli confronted an Australian outlet for seemingly capturing videos and photos of his family.

Advertisement

The incidents have reportedly led to the cancellation of a friendly T20 match that was to be played between members of the Australian and Indian media, and had been arranged by Cricket Australia.